Hulu Nabs True Crime Drama From ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ ‘Tell Me Lies’ Producers

Hulu is adding to its roster of true crime stories.

The Disney-run streamer has given a series order to Under the Bridge, a limited series about the 1997 murder of Canadian teenager Reena Virk. The eight-episode drama is based on Rebecca Godfrey’s 2005 book about the case.

Geeta Patel (courtesy of subject) Courtesy of Subject

Quinn Shephard, the writer and director of Hulu’s feature film Not Okay, is adapting Godfrey’s book and will executive produce. Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) and Samir Mehta (Tell Me Lies) will serve as showrunners, and Geeta Patel (House of the Dragon, Dead to Me) is set to direct. ABC Signature is producing.

Under the Bridge tells the true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk, who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Godfrey’s book delves into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

The series will join Hulu’s slate of true crime adaptations, which also includes The Act, The Girl From Plainville and Candy.

Tigelaar, who has an overall deal with ABC Signature, also has a long relationship with Hulu. In addition to Little Fires Everywhere, she was a writer and executive producer of the streamer’s Casual and is in production on Tiny Beautiful Things, starring Kathryn Hahn and based on Cheryl Strayed’s book. Mehta is a co-EP of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies and has also worked on The Sinner, Fear the Walking Dead and Narcos.

Tigelaar executive produces via her Best Day Ever banner. Mehta, Shephard, Godfrey, Patel and Best Day Ever’s Stacey Silverman also exec produce.

Tigelaar and Best Day Ever are repped by UTA and Johnson Shapiro; Mehta by TFC Management and Jackoway Austen; Shephard by WME and Johnson Shapiro; Godfrey by Fletcher & Company and WME; and Patel by UTA.