‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Second Season at Hulu

Hulu wants some more of its bad romance.

The Disney-run streamer has renewed Tell Me Lies for a second season, just over a month after its 10-episode first season concluded. The drama is from creator and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and 20th Television and is based on a novel by Carola Lovering.

Season one follows the tumultuous, intoxicating — and just plain toxic — relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) over the course of eight years. They meet at college, a time meet at college, when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any campus romance, Lucy and Stephen fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

In addition to Van Patten and White, the season one cast includes Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth and Alicia Crowder.

The series earned mostly positive reviews from critics. The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han called it “a guilty pleasure in the truest sense — one whose juicy delights are tempered with enough sharp reality to make it stick, just a little, in the throat.” (Hulu doesn’t regularly release viewing figures for its shows; Tell Me Lies did not crack Nielsen’s top 10 streaming originals during its run.)

Oppenheimer executive produces with Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski of Belletrist Productions, which has a first-look TV deal at Hulu; Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan of Rebelle Media; Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer of Vice Media’s Refinery29; and Jonathan Levine. Author Lovering is a consulting producer.