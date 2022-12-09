Al Pacino Returns in the ‘Hunters’ Season 2 Teaser

Hunters goes international in a new teaser for its second and final season.

The one-minute look at the show’s upcoming season reveals the return of Al Pacino’s Meyer Offerman, as well as his former fellow hunters.

“Let me live, and I will bring you the biggest prize you could imagine: Adolf Hitler,” Dylan Baker’s Biff Simpson tells Logan Lerman’s Jonah Heidelbaum at the beginning of the teaser.

“One more run and everything that we have done would have been worth it,” Lerman tells Jerrika Hinton’s Millie Morris, to which she replies, “We can’t do it alone, so where are your friends?”

Over the course of the minute-long look at the final season, the group of assassins hunting down Nazis reunites because “evil doesn’t retire, so why should we?” The teaser also reveals the first look at Udo Kier as the Nazi leader, who, viewers found out at the end of season one, was hiding in Argentina with his children.

“They will do everything in their power to find us, but you will win,” Lena Olin’s The Colonel tells Kier’s Hitler. “Now we can finally begin.”

According to Prime Video, the season takes place after an accident derails the Hunters’ exploits in Europe, and they “must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America.” It will also look to the past to see Pacino’s Meyer Offerman encounter “a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.”

Season two features the return of original castmembers Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany and Greg Austin, as well as newcomer Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The show will be releasing a six-episode companion podcast, Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance, which will detail true stories of heroism, resistance and sacrifice during the Holocaust, according to Amazon. The first three episodes of the podcast will drop Dec. 13, followed by the last three on Jan. 3.

Hunters hits Prime Video on Jan. 13.