Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Al Pacino Returns in the ‘Hunters’ Season 2 Teaser

The Prime Video show's second and final season will see the assassins on the hunt for none other than Adolf Hitler.

Hunters Season 2
Amazon Studios

Hunters goes international in a new teaser for its second and final season.

The one-minute look at the show’s upcoming season reveals the return of Al Pacino’s Meyer Offerman, as well as his former fellow hunters.

“Let me live, and I will bring you the biggest prize you could imagine: Adolf Hitler,” Dylan Baker’s Biff Simpson tells Logan Lerman’s Jonah Heidelbaum at the beginning of the teaser.

“One more run and everything that we have done would have been worth it,” Lerman tells Jerrika Hinton’s Millie Morris, to which she replies, “We can’t do it alone, so where are your friends?”

Related Stories

Phyllis Carlyle
Movie News

Phyllis Carlyle, Influential Talent Manager and 'Accidental Tourist,' 'Seven' Producer, Dies at 80

Jordan Peele, Rian Johnson, Martin McDonagh, Chinonye Chukwu, Tony Kushner and Daniel Kwan. The writers were photographed Nov. 12 at PMC Studios in Los Angeles
Movie Features

The "Reverse of the Spielberg Gaze": Jordan Peele, Rian Johnson, Tony Kushner and More Talk Shop on THR's Writers Roundtable

Over the course of the minute-long look at the final season, the group of assassins hunting down Nazis reunites because “evil doesn’t retire, so why should we?” The teaser also reveals the first look at Udo Kier as the Nazi leader, who, viewers found out at the end of season one, was hiding in Argentina with his children.

“They will do everything in their power to find us, but you will win,” Lena Olin’s The Colonel tells Kier’s Hitler. “Now we can finally begin.”

According to Prime Video, the season takes place after an accident derails the Hunters’ exploits in Europe, and they “must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America.” It will also look to the past to see Pacino’s Meyer Offerman encounter “a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.”

Season two features the return of original castmembers Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany and Greg Austin, as well as newcomer Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The show will be releasing a six-episode companion podcast, Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance, which will detail true stories of heroism, resistance and sacrifice during the Holocaust, according to Amazon. The first three episodes of the podcast will drop Dec. 13, followed by the last three on Jan. 3.

Hunters hits Prime Video on Jan. 13.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad