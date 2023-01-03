‘Hunters’ Trailer Shows Group Working to “Bring Hitler to Justice” in Final Season

The group of Hunters is once again teaming up to search for history’s most infamous Nazi, in the newly released trailer for the second season of Prime Video’s Hunters.

Nearly three years after the premiere of the first season, Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany and Greg Austin return for the final installment. Series regular Jennifer Jason Leigh also joins the cast.

After setting out for revenge and justice against escaped Nazis living in America in season one, the group of Nazi hunters is taking their quest overseas in the final season. When an accident derails their escapades in Europe, the Hunters come together to hunt down Adolf Hitler, who they believe is hiding in South America. “You bring Hitler to justice, and it’s done, Jonah [Lerman]. You can finally be free,” Pacino’s character, Meyer Offerman, can be heard saying in the trailer, which was released Tuesday.

The second season of the series, created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, offers plenty of action, crime and mystery. Audiences also get a look at Offerman’s past, which reveals a dangerous threat that could expose his true identity and secrets, while also causing repercussions for the Hunters.

“One more run, and everything that we have done will have been worth it,” Lerman’s character says in the trailer. But all the hunters are seeking answers to whether it was all worth it in the end.

The final season of Hunters premieres Jan. 13 on Prime Video. Watch the official trailer below.