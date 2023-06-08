‘I Love That for You’ Canceled at Showtime

Another Showtime scripted original series has been shown the door.

The Paramount Global-backed premium cable network has canceled I Love That For You, the comedy inspired by star and co-creator Vanessa Bayer’s experience with childhood leukemia. The comedy, which ran for one season and had been one of the few remaining scripted series from the cabler’s previous executive regime, is expected to be shopped by producers Annapurna.

I Love That For You launched in May 2022 to warm reviews and wrapped its run a month later. The series co-starring Molly Shannon in a Saturday Night Live reunion with Bayer had been awaiting word on its future for nearly a year.

“I Love That For You has completed its run on Showtime. We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy [Beiler, co-creator] and Jessi [Klein, EP], along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward,” a Showtime spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy was one of the last remaining scripted originals that had been on the bubble after Paramount Global absorbed Showtime with Paramount+ following the departure of exec David Nevins, who oversaw the cabler as part of his portfolio. Showtime was then added to the purview of Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish favorite Chris McCarthy, who has installed his own executive team from MTV Studios and seen many of Nevins’ top lieutenants either leave or be shown the door.

McCarthy has been reviewing all of Showtime’s programming since arriving at the network and has canceled The L Word: Generation Q, American Gigolo, Let the Right One In and variety series Ziwe, while also selling off the centerpieces of head of originals Gary Levine and Jana Winograde’s current development slate. Levine remains on as a consultant after a 30-year run at Showtime and Winograde was pushed out after Three Women moved to Starz and King Shaka was dropped.