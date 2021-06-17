This Week in TV: ‘iCarly’ Returns, ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘Holey Moley’

A beloved Nickelodeon show from the late aughts grows up this week when iCarly reboots for a run on Paramount+. The next seven days will also feature the season premiere of Rick and Morty, the return of mini-golf madness on Holey Moley and high-profile premieres on several platforms.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

During its Nickelodeon run, iCarly peaked with an audience of more than 11 million viewers for an episode of its third season and became a touchstone for a generation of kids. The series gets a new life Thursday on Paramount+, with Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor all reprising their roles — but Carly, Freddie and Spencer are now in their 20s.

The new show will follow them, along with new cast members Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett, as they cope with work, friends and family as young adults, while still finding time for pop culture references and callbacks aplenty.

Also on streaming …

The second half of HBO Max’s Generation bows Thursday, as do season two of the David Schwimmer-led Intelligence on Peacock and zombie drama Black Summer on Netflix. Rose Byrne stars in Physical (Friday, Apple TV+) as a woman who sees a path to success in the aerobics boom of the 1980s. Spanish prep school soap Elite begins its fourth season Friday on Netflix. Former CBS series Evil moves to Paramount+ for its second season, beginning Sunday. Season two of Too Hot to Handle debuts Wednesday on Netflix.

On cable …

Returning: After the tuneup of an “insignificant special” on May 1, season five of Rick and Morty begins in earnest at 11 p.m. Sunday on Adult Swim. The 10-episode run will feature a “horny ocean man” who has a beef with Rick, Morty standing up to his grandfather and, based on the trailer below, both a giant chicken and a Voltron-esque giant robot.

Also: E! is not quite finished with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as it has a two-part reunion special (8 p.m. Thursday and 9 p.m. Sunday) following last week’s series finale. AMC’s sitcom satire Kevin Can F**k Himself, starring Schitt’s Creek breakout Annie Murphy, has its on-air premiere at 9 p.m. Sunday. HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark airs a follow-up episode (10 p.m. Monday) about developments in the case since the series aired. OWN’s critically hailed David Makes Man begins its second season at 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Motherland: Fort Salem has its season two debut at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

On broadcast …

Returning: Stephen Curry’s NBA season is done, but the Golden State Warriors guard is returning to action with his other sport: extreme miniature golf. Season three of Holey Moley tees off with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday. It’s followed by season two of the Craig Ferguson-hosted The Hustler.

Also: ABC airs a Juneteenth special, Together We Triumph (9 p.m. Friday), featuring musical performances and an interview with former President Obama. PBS’ latest Masterpiece miniseries, Us, follows a couple (Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves) touring Europe as their marriage is crumbling. Peyton Manning hosts a revival of the game show College Bowl (10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC). The CW’s In the Dark opens its third season at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Blacklist wraps up season eight on NBC — and marks the final episode for co-lead Megan Boone — at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

In case you missed it …

Based on the 2018 movie of the same name, Blindspotting retains its Oakland setting and penchant for dance sequences and spoken-word interludes but shifts the focus to Ashley (Jasmine Cephas-Jones), the girlfriend of one of the film’s two main characters, Miles (Rafael Casal, who also exec produces). It’s a series that “quickly settles into its own confident voice,” writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg, even as it explores similar themes to the film. It airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on Starz and is available on the premium cabler’s digital outlets.