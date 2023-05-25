Idris Elba Takes on Terrorists in First Trailer for Apple Series ‘Hijack’

The first trailer for Apple TV+’s tense Idris Elba-led drama Hijack has dropped.

In the clip, we see Elba’s character Sam, an experienced negotiator in the business world, board a flight that is then taken over by armed men. The clock starts ticking as Sam tries to first negotiate and then outsmart the terrorists, but in so doing uncovers a larger conspiracy. The action takes place in real time, over the course of the seven-hour flight from Dubai to London.

On the ground in London, a counterterrorism team led by Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) becomes embroiled in the investigation and scrambles to find answers before passengers start dying.

The series, created by George Kay (Lupin) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal), also stars Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.

In addition to writing and directing, Kay and Field Smith each serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Kousetta and Kris Thykier. The series is the first to come from Elba’s Green Door Pictures’ first-look deal with Apple.

Hijack is produced by 60Forty Films, the production company behind Apple dramas Slow Horses and The Essex Serpent, and Kay and FIeld-Smith’s Idiotlamp Productions.

Hijack debuts on Apple TV+ on June 28.