Former U.K. Health Secretary Joins ITV‘s ’I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!,’ Gets Party Suspension

British ex-health secretary Matt Hancock has joined the latest season of ITV hit reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, with the Conservative Party suspending him as a member of parliament as a result.

Party managers said the representative of West Suffolk’s decision to appear on the show while parliament is sitting led them to suspend his party affiliation, forcing him to serve in parliament as an independent. His party affiliation may or may not be restored in the future.

“Mr. Hancock will swap representing his constituents at Westminster for eating bugs in the jungle,” the BBC reported. It also cited Andy Drummond, deputy chairman of the West Suffolk Conservative Association, as saying he was looking forward to seeing the former government minister “eating a kangaroo’s penis”.

Hancock resigned as a government minister in June 2021 after it was revealed that hed had breached COVID-19 social distancing restrictions with an adviser with whom he was having an extramarital affair after images of him kissing and embracing her in his office were published in The Sun newspaper.

Sources told the BBC that Hancock doesn’t expect to serve in government roles in the future, “so it’s an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night” for the reality TV show. The politician also plans to use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign, according to the public broadcaster.

The show’s latest season on ITV, filmed in Australia, returns this Sunday. In addition to Hancock, it will feature the likes of pop icon Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and former England rugby player Mike Tindall.