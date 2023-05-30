Jharrel Jerome Towers as 13-Foot Giant in Absurdist ‘I’m A Virgo’ Trailer

Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome looms big as a 13-foot-tall black man in Oakland, California in the official trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s coming-of-age dark comedy I’m A Virgo, which was released on Tuesday.

The absurdist series created, written and executive produced by Boots Riley has Jerome’s character, Cootie, having to navigate life as a giant after growing up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows.

“You are a 13-foot tall Black man — they fear you,” Cootie is told at one point in the trailer as he nervously tries to court a young woman taking his order in a burger joint and even meets his real-life superhero from comic books, played by Walton Goggins.

The series, a follow-up of sorts to Riley’s 2018 Sundance hit Sorry to Bother You, has the filmmaker directing all seven episodes set to bow exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on June 23. Jerome won a lead actor Emmy for his work in Ava DuVernay’s limited series When They See Us. His credits include Oscar winner Moonlight.

The I’m a Virgo cast includes Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Mike Epps and Carmen Ejogo.

Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio co-produced the half hour series, with Riley and Tze Chun serving as showrunners and executive producers alongside Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Jerome and Rebecca Rivo. Media Res is also behind Apple’s The Morning Show, Pachinko and Extrapolations and HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage.