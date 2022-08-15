Impact Awards to Honor George and Mayan Lopez, Colman Domingo, Francia Raisa and Yvett Merino

The National Hispanic Media Coalition has set its honorees lineup for the 36th Impact Awards gala.

Set for Sept. 9 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the Impact Awards will fete Lopez vs. Lopez stars George and Mayan Lopez, Emmy nominated Euphoria star Colman Domingo, How I Met Your Father star Francia Raisa, and Encanto star Yvett Merino. Jessica Marie Garcia has been tapped to host the event, which will feature a special appearance by U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro.

“This year’s honorees have helped push the industry forward and have been instrumental in the movement for an increased and accurate representation of Latinos in Hollywood from the very start of their careers,” said NHMC president and CEO Brenda Victoria Castillo. “NHMC is thrilled to be returning to an in-person celebration after a year, and what better way to make our return than by honoring some of Hollywood’s most illustrious movers and shakers.”

The Impact Awards are designed to shine a spotlight on NHMC’s overall mission to highlight accurate, fair and positive representation in media. Salma Hayek, Rosie Perez, Tessa Thompson, America Ferrera, Jay Hernandez, Dany Garcia, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, James Cameron, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana, Danny Trejo, Diego Luna, Benjamin Bratt and Robert Rodriguez are just a few of the boldfaced names honored in years past.

This year’s gala is supported by T-Mobile, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, Coca-Cola, Netflix, Google, Verizon, Vme, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano Bobb Dang Law, Bilingual Educational Services Inc., Fuse Media, Walt Disney Co., City National Bank and Campanario Entertainment.