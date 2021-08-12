‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’: First Full Trailer Released

An official trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story, which chronicles the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, dropped on Thursday.

The third season of the FX anthology series is based on former New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin’s best-selling book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President and features Clive Owen as Bill Clinton and Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.

“As you no doubt heard, you get to work in the West Wing as of this morning,” Owen’s Clinton tells Feldstein’s Lewinsky in the opening moments of the trailer. “You’re going to be working right beside the people who run the world.”

The series — executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who optioned the book in 2017 for adaptation — will chronicle the events which led to the first impeachment of a sitting president in over a century.

Sarah Paulson plays the late civil servant Linda Tripp, while Edie Falco plays Hillary Clinton and Cobie Smulders plays pundit Ann Coulter. Comedian Billy Eichner takes on commentator and Drudge Report creator, Matt Drudge.

Lewinsky, who inked a producing deal in June with 20th Century TV, serves as a producer on the limited series.

Impeachment: American Crime Story was intended to premiere before the election in 2020, but was pushed due to the pandemic. It now premieres on Sept. 7.

View the trailer below.