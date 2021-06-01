‘In the Heights’ Star Melissa Barrera to Topline Netflix’s Survival Drama ‘Breathe’

Melissa Barrera is headed to Netflix.

The star of the upcoming In the Heights feature and Vida alum has been tapped to topline Breathe, a six-episode drama series for Netflix.

Picked up straight to series in February, Breathe is from Blindspot duo Martin Gero and Brendan Gall and follows what happens after a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. It revolves around a lone woman who must battle the elements and odds to survive.

Barrera will star as Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, and she must battle for survival.

From Warner Bros. TV, where Gero and his Quinn’s House banner is under an overall deal, the Blindspot creator and Gall will pen the script together and exec produce the series.

Barrera will next be seen in Warners’ adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical hit In the Heights, which will debut June 11. She recently wrapped filming Sony’s Carmen, a re-imagining of the classic opera. The actress also will be among the key cast in Scream 5 for creator Kevin Williamson. The Mexican actress’ TV credits include her breakout three-season role in Starz’s critical darling Vida. She’s repped by WME, Sugar23 and Bridge Works Entertainment.