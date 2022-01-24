‘Independence Day’s’ Dean Devlin Sets Space Drama at Syfy

Syfy is returning to space.

The NBCUniversal-backed cable network has handed out a straight-to-series order for The Ark, a space drama from the minds behind Independence Day and Stargate SG-1.

Here’s how The Ark is described: The series is “set 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.”

Dean Devlin (Independence Day and the Stargate feature film) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) are attached as writers, exec producers and co-showrunners on the 12-episode drama. The series will begin production in March at PFI Studios in Belgrade, Serbia. Casting has not yet begun. Devlin’s Electric Entertainment is selling international rights. Electric’s Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson will also exec produce. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media is on board as a producer.

“The Ark is a perfect fit for Syfy audiences and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCU Entertainment and Streaming. “With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky, the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television.”

Syfy’s roster of scripted originals has dwindled over the years. The network lost independent oversight in 2020 after a reorg at NBCUniversal that saw the cabler become part of the content group overseen by Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner. Katz oversees scripted for the group, which covers streamer Peacock, NBC, Syfy, USA, Bravo and E!, among others.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to partner with Syfy again and can’t think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life,” Devlin said.

Devlin’s company, Electric, counts The Librarians, Leverage and The Outpost among its credits.