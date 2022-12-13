×
Film Independent Spirit Award TV Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Station Eleven’ Lead

The nominees join the previously announced movie nominees, with winners set to be unveiled in a March 4 awards ceremony.

By Hilary Lewis, Tyler Coates

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven
'Abbott Elementary,' 'The Bear,' 'Severance' and 'Station Eleven' Courtesy of Gilles Mingasson/ABC; Matt Dinerstein/FX; Apple TV+; Ian Watson/HBO Max

Film Independent has revealed the TV nominees for the 2023 Spirit Awards.

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven landed three nominations each, the most of any series.

Notable nominees include Emmy winners Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary, who earned Emmys in September for best writing for a comedy series and supporting actress, respectively, for the ABC sitcom. Emmy nominee Janelle James was also honored with a supporting performance nomination. Other nominees from September’s Emmys include Yellowjackets‘ Melanie Lynskey, Station Eleven‘s Himesh Patel and Severance’s Adam Scott.

While Till star Danielle Deadwyler was not recognized in the film categories for her acclaimed performance in the United Artists drama, she did earn a supporting performance nod for her role in Station Eleven.

While lead actor Jeremy Allen White was not nominated for his performance on The Bear, costars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach did receive nods in the supporting performance category. Among the nominees representing shows that premiered after the 2022 Emmys eligibility are Mo creator and star Mohammed Amer, A League of Their Own‘s Gbemisola Ikumeo, Rap Sh!t‘s KaMillion and This Fool‘s Frankie Quiñones and This Is Going to Hurt‘s Ben Wishaw.

The nominees were revealed by Asia Kate Dillon on Film Independent’s YouTube channel.

The TV shows recognized join the previously announced film nominees, revealed last month.

This year is the first in which Film Independent is doing away with gender-specific distinctions for the Spirit Awards’ acting honors, instead replacing best actor/actress and supporting actor/actress with gender-neutral categories with the same combined number of nominees. The new categories are best lead performance and best supporting performance. Those each feature 10 nominees.

The Spirit Awards introduced TV categories starting with the 2021 awards show.

It’s fitting that Dillon was part of the Spirit Awards nominations announcement, as the non-binary gender identifying Billions actor has advocated for gender-neutral awards.

The 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, where the winners in the film and TV categories, is set to take place March 4, 2023, at the beach by the Santa Monica Pier. The show will be streamed internationally on multiple online and digital platforms, according to Film Independent.

A complete list of the TV nominees for the 2023 Spirit Awards follows.

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer) 

Children of the Underground 
Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Ted Gesing, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Kate Barry; Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither 

Mind Over Murder 
Executive Producers: Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez 

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? 
Executive Producers: Nick Boak, Andrew Renzi, Andrew D. Corkin, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma; Co-Executive Producer: Jeremiah Murphy 

The Rehearsal 
Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder; Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith; Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola 

We Need to Talk About Cosby 
Executive Producers: W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn; Co-Executive Producer: Geraldine L. Porras 

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer) 

The Bear 
Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer; Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube 

Pachinko 
Creator/Executive Producer: Soo Hugh; Executive Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Justin Chon, Kogonada; Co-Executive Producers: Dani Gorin, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Ethan Kuperberg 

The Porter 
Creators/Executive Producers: Marsha Greene, Annmarie Morais, Arnold Pinnock; Creator/Co-Executive Producer: Bruce Ramsay; Creator: Aubrey Nealon; Executive Producers: Ian Dimerman, Jennifer Kawaja, Charles Officer, R.T. Thorne, Aml Ameen, Bruno Dubé, Alfre Woodard, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin; Co-Executive Producers: Elise Cousineau, Andrea Glinski, Steve Cochrane, Daphne Park 

Severance 
Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Erickson; Executive Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron; Co-Executive Producers: Jill Footlick, Kari Drake 

Station Eleven 
Creator/Executive Producer: Patrick Somerville; Executive Producers: Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producers: David Nicksay, Nick Cuse 

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES 

Aml Ameen, The Porter 

Mohammed Amer, Mo 

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere 

KaMillion, Rap Sh!t 

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets 

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven 

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It 

Adam Scott, Severance 

Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt 

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES 

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven   

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear 

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere 

Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own 

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary 

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear 

Frankie Quiñones, This Fool 

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary 

Molly Shannon, I Love That For You 

Tramell Tillman, Severance 

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES 

Pachinko 
Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn  

