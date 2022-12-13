Film Independent Spirit Award TV Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Station Eleven’ Lead

Film Independent has revealed the TV nominees for the 2023 Spirit Awards.

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven landed three nominations each, the most of any series.

Notable nominees include Emmy winners Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary, who earned Emmys in September for best writing for a comedy series and supporting actress, respectively, for the ABC sitcom. Emmy nominee Janelle James was also honored with a supporting performance nomination. Other nominees from September’s Emmys include Yellowjackets‘ Melanie Lynskey, Station Eleven‘s Himesh Patel and Severance’s Adam Scott.

While Till star Danielle Deadwyler was not recognized in the film categories for her acclaimed performance in the United Artists drama, she did earn a supporting performance nod for her role in Station Eleven.

While lead actor Jeremy Allen White was not nominated for his performance on The Bear, costars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach did receive nods in the supporting performance category. Among the nominees representing shows that premiered after the 2022 Emmys eligibility are Mo creator and star Mohammed Amer, A League of Their Own‘s Gbemisola Ikumeo, Rap Sh!t‘s KaMillion and This Fool‘s Frankie Quiñones and This Is Going to Hurt‘s Ben Wishaw.

The nominees were revealed by Asia Kate Dillon on Film Independent’s YouTube channel. The TV shows recognized join the previously announced film nominees, revealed last month.

This year is the first in which Film Independent is doing away with gender-specific distinctions for the Spirit Awards’ acting honors, instead replacing best actor/actress and supporting actor/actress with gender-neutral categories with the same combined number of nominees. The new categories are best lead performance and best supporting performance. Those each feature 10 nominees.

The Spirit Awards introduced TV categories starting with the 2021 awards show.

It’s fitting that Dillon was part of the Spirit Awards nominations announcement, as the non-binary gender identifying Billions actor has advocated for gender-neutral awards.

The 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, where the winners in the film and TV categories, is set to take place March 4, 2023, at the beach by the Santa Monica Pier. The show will be streamed internationally on multiple online and digital platforms, according to Film Independent.

A complete list of the TV nominees for the 2023 Spirit Awards follows.

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Children of the Underground

Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Ted Gesing, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Kate Barry; Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither

Mind Over Murder

Executive Producers: Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

Executive Producers: Nick Boak, Andrew Renzi, Andrew D. Corkin, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma; Co-Executive Producer: Jeremiah Murphy

The Rehearsal

Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder; Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith; Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Executive Producers: W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn; Co-Executive Producer: Geraldine L. Porras

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

The Bear

Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer; Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

Pachinko

Creator/Executive Producer: Soo Hugh; Executive Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Justin Chon, Kogonada; Co-Executive Producers: Dani Gorin, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Ethan Kuperberg

The Porter

Creators/Executive Producers: Marsha Greene, Annmarie Morais, Arnold Pinnock; Creator/Co-Executive Producer: Bruce Ramsay; Creator: Aubrey Nealon; Executive Producers: Ian Dimerman, Jennifer Kawaja, Charles Officer, R.T. Thorne, Aml Ameen, Bruno Dubé, Alfre Woodard, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin; Co-Executive Producers: Elise Cousineau, Andrea Glinski, Steve Cochrane, Daphne Park

Severance

Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Erickson; Executive Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron; Co-Executive Producers: Jill Footlick, Kari Drake

Station Eleven

Creator/Executive Producer: Patrick Somerville; Executive Producers: Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producers: David Nicksay, Nick Cuse

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Aml Ameen, The Porter

Mohammed Amer, Mo

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion, Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Adam Scott, Severance

Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Frankie Quiñones, This Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon, I Love That For You

Tramell Tillman, Severance

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Pachinko

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn