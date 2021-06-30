India Oxenberg, Ex-NXIVM Member, Reacts to Allison Mack Sentencing

India Oxenberg, the daughter of former Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg, has spoken out on the sentencing of Allison Mack, the Smallville star who recruited her into an insidious sex-cult led by Keith Raniere. Mack, who faced up to 17 years for her actions, was given three years in federal prison on Wednesday. Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in October of 2020.

“I’m still in a state of disbelief, but I trust and honor the judge’s decision. I hope that her victims, including myself, feel vindicated and safer, given that she has denounced Keith Raniere. We all need time to process and digest everything. This is a big moment for all of us,” India says in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Added her mother Catherine, who worked tirelessly to extract India from NXIVM (as detailed in Starz’s Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult), “I concur with everything India said. I do believe people deserve a second chance and Allison has shown remorse for her actions.”

In a statement read in court, Mack said, “I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”

In an interview with THR shortly after Raniere’s sentencing, India said of Raniere, “He tries to mask and manipulate and get people to believe his lies. I know that he’s a sociopath. He cannot feel and he doesn’t feel remorse and he doesn’t feel empathy for any of the women.”