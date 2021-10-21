This Week in TV: ‘Insecure’ Final Season, ‘All American,’ ‘Locke & Key’

A pair of HBO staples begin their seasons this week — and in the case of Insecure, its last season. The next seven days will also bring the opening of baseball’s World Series, the return of a CW favorite and the second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Insecure will close out its run on HBO with a 10-episode fifth season — and there’s a lot of ground to cover in those final episodes. The show’s fourth season ended with Issa (star and co-creator Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) suffering a serious rift in their long-time friendship and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) revealing he’s having a baby with his ex, Condola (Christina Elmore), just as he and Issa were getting back together.

Season five will address those situations, as well as acknowledge the current social and political climate, while still remaining, as showrunner Prentice Penny put it to THR, “a show that’s about Black love and Black beauty.” The final season premieres at 10 p.m. Sunday on HBO.

Also on cable …

Right after Insecure, Larry David and Co. kick off the 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm (10:40 p.m. Sunday, HBO), with Larry having survived the pandemic but still definitely harboring opinions about it. Bravo goes back Below Deck at 9 p.m. Monday. Season four of The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan, debuts at 10 p.m. Tuesday with two episodes.

On streaming …

Returning: The second season of Locke & Key arrives on Netflix Friday, 20 months after the first season — but that’s still nothing compared to the multiple years it took to get the adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comics to screen. Season two finds the Locke kids enjoying a demon-free life, although of course that won’t last.

Also: Chef David Chang delves into the future of food in The Next Thing You Eat (Thursday, Hulu). Peacock unveils supernatural drama The Girl in the Woods on Thursday. Netflix’s second series about Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop company — Sex, Love & Goop — premieres Friday. Animated series Inside Job (Friday, Netflix) follows a secret government group behind all the world’s major conspiracies. Invasion (Friday, Apple TV+) is about tax lawyers. Just kidding, it’s about an alien invasion.

On broadcast …

Returning: After starting somewhat quietly in 2018, All American enters its fourth season (8 p.m. Monday) as one of The CW’s stronger series both on air, on the network’s free streaming platform and on Netflix. The new season picks up right after the events of the cliffhanger of the season three finale, which left Coop’s (Bre-Z) life hanging by a thread.

Also: The Blacklist begins its ninth season (and first without former co-lead Megan Boone) at 8 p.m. Thursday on NBC. The CW’s 4400, a remake of the early 2000s USA Network show about alien abductees, premieres at 9 p.m. Monday. The World Series begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Tuesday on Fox.