‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Sketch Takes Aim at Roe v. Wade Reversal

Inside Amy Schumer is mounting its comeback, and it won’t be subtle.

Ahead of the series’ Oct. 20 debut on Paramount +, the streamer has released two clips, designed to showcase what audiences can expect from the show’s long-awaited fifth season.

The first of the sketches is titled simply “Colorado.” Schumer stars as a tourism booster for the state, praising it for the “services” it offers that aren’t legally available in surrounding states. She never explicitly states what said services are, though the outspoken comic who’s attended abortion justice marches and protested in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s reversal doesn’t need to.

“No one should have to justify a trip to Colorado, maybe you just want to do with your own body what you want to do with you own body,” she teases at one point in the sketch.

Seconds later, an actress is seen in what appears to be an OB’s waiting room. “My employer actually paid for my trip to Colorado, they covered travel and time off,” the actress says. “I mean, I did have to get HR involved in my personal life, which is obviously not ideal, and they didn’t cover childcare while I was out of down, but still I’m grateful for access to Colorado.”

The second sketch is a titled, “Home Spanx,” and it takes aim at the shapewear industry. “Just because you’re home doesn’t mean it’s okay to be a fat fatty,” says a Home Spanx pitchman, claiming to be there to “save your lard ass yet again.” He adds, later, “Just because you’re in the comfort of your own home, doesn’t mean you should stop hating yourself.”

In a cover interview with THR earlier this year, Schumer marveled at how depressingly relevant many of her Inside Amy sketches, be it “Last Fuckable Day” or “12 Angry Men,” remain today. She’s hopeful that those included in the five new episodes of the Peabody-winning show will be as resonant, and, yes, she is prepared to, as she puts it, “burn any remaining bridges.”