‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season Five Trailer Sees the Comedian Take on the Roles of a Mother, Patriot, Bachelorette and More

Inside Amy Schumer is back — and this time the comedian is a mother, advocate, patriot, artist, astronaut, gardener, dancer, sleuth, bachelorette, professional, yeller, contractor, dog lover, patient, tree and, well, farter.

After six years on hiatus, the award-winning sketch series returns this October with five new standalone episodes that will roll out weekly on Paramount+, with the majority of the show’s original staff at the helm.

“Whatever kind of experience you are looking for, you can find it here,” Schumer says at the beginning of a new season five trailer for Inside Amy Schumer that shows her take on several different careers.

When asked why Inside Amy Schumer went on hiatus, Schumer previously explained to The Hollywood Reporter that when Donald Trump became president, she felt “totally depressed and without anything helpful to say” on the series.

Had Trump not been elected president, Schumer would’ve continued the already-ordered fifth season of her sketch series on Comedy Central. At the time, Kent Alterman, then-head of the cable channel, promised the show would be there when Schumer wanted to pick it back up.

“We told her, ‘Any time you want to come back, we’re here,'” Alterman told THR.

When Paramount execs reached out to Schumer about returning to Inside Amy Schumer for their streaming service, she felt ready for it.

“Now, of course, Trump’s probably going to be back and we’re losing our rights, but I feel like I need it,” she said. “Because I have these very specific things that I want to express and also [I want to] make something funny.”

The first two episodes of Inside Amy Schumer season five hit Paramount+ on Oct. 20.