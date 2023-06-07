The CW Nabs ‘Inside the NFL,’ Continuing Push Into Sports

The CW has scored a pretty big get — a partnership with the NFL — as it continues to push into sports programming.

The network will be the new home for the long-running Inside the NFL, a weekly highlight and interview show that recaps the previous weekend’s action using footage from NFL Films. The coming season will mark the show’s first on a broadcast network; the past two seasons aired on streamer Paramount+.

“We are excited to partner with NFL Films and welcome Inside the NFL to the CW Sports family,” said CW president Dennis Miller. “For almost five decades, Inside the NFL has been an industry leader in showcasing can’t-miss weekly highlights, unprecedented behind-the-scenes content, exclusive access to players and lively discussion. By combining this premiere NFL content with our robust broadcast audience, we look forward to bringing this legendary sports series to more fans than ever before and to advertisers for the first time.”

Added NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover, “Generations of football fans have grown up watching Inside the NFL. “It is a show we cherish at NFL Films and we are thrilled to bring it to a great new partner in The CW. This is a special opportunity to reimagine and reboot Inside the NFL for a wider audience and a new generation of fans. We can’t wait to get started.”

Hosts and producers for the show will be announced later. CBS Sports’ James Brown hosted the past several seasons along with former players Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall, Ray Lewis and Julian Edelman.

Inside the NFL debuted on HBO in 1977 and ran for 31 years before moving to Showtime in 2008. Following more than a decade there, it moved to Paramount+ in 2021.

The show will make its CW debut at 8 p.m. Sept. 5 and run there (as well as on the network’s streaming app) throughout the NFL season. That will also result in some changes to The CW’s previously announced fall schedule, with details to be announced later.

Under new owners Nexstar, The CW has prioritized getting a foothold into sports programming. The network airs the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League (coverage won’t be affected by the just announced merger of LIV with the PGA Tour) and earlier this season aired 100 Days to Indy, following drivers and teams as they prepared for the Indianapolis 500.