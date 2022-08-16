International Emmy Nominations Announced for 2022 News, Current Affairs Categories

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced its nominees for the 2022 International Emmy news and current affairs categories, which will be presented on Sept. 28 in New York City.

In the news category, there’s nominations for Afghanistan: Taliban Takeover, Al Jazeera English’s report on the Taliban taking control of Kabul in Aug. 2021, and Afghanistan Crisis: News Coverage, a competing report from France’s Euronews as correspondent Anelise Borges captured the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Kabul using just an iPhone.

Also competing in the news category is ITV News: Storming of The Capitol, which had an ITV News team embedded in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6; and Brazilian broadcaster Globo’s Jornal Nacional: Prevent Senior Case, which revealed a health insurer using COVID patients as guinea pigs to test unproven treatments.

And nominees in the International Emmy current affairs competition include Black Axe, a portrait of an infamous crime gang in Nigeria from BBC Africa Eye; and Domingo Espetacular: Parkinson’s Research, a program about a Brazilian journalist, Andre Tal, battling Parkinson’s disease and produced by Brazil’s Record TV.

There are also news category nominations for Exposure – Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin, about three women battling Russia’s march into dictatorship and produced by Hardcash Productions, The Economist and ITV; and Panorama: In Search of Monsters, a German program about M. Slahi, who was exonerated by American courts after spending 14 years in the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo, Cuba.

“We salute the journalists around the world who take great risks every day to bring vital stories to the television audience,” Bruce Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said in a statement.

The International Emmy winners will be recognized alongside their American news peers during the ceremony on Sept. 28.