Australian Transgender Series ‘First Day’ Wins International Kids Emmy

First Day, a groundbreaking Australian miniseries about a trans girl adjusting to high school, has won best live-action series at the 2021 International Kids Emmy Awards.

The tween drama, starring transgender actor Evie Macdonald in the lead role as 12-year-old transgender girl Hannah, has been hailed as a watershed program for the representation of trans characters on television. First Day airs on Hulu in the United States, on ABC Me in Australia and on CBC Gem in Canada.

Beloved British claymation series Shaun The Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom won the 2021 International Emmy Kids honor for best animated series, taking the trophy for season six of the preschool show featuring the wild adventures of the titular ruminant and his fellow sheep on a farm in Yorkshire.

The International Emmy Kids award for best factual and entertainment show went to Scars of Life, a documentary series from Belgium. Aimed at children 9-12 years old, the show, from producer De Mensen, tells the stories of children with specific physical scars, caused by everything from birth defects to household accidents.

The 12 nominees across the three categories for this year’s International Emmy Kids Awards were the most diverse group ever collected, spanning shows from 11 countries worldwide. The winners were announced in an online presentation on the International Emmy website on Tuesday.