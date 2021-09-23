David Tennant, ‘Call My Agent!’ Among 2021 International Emmy Nominees

When it comes to this year’s International Emmys, David Tennant is a triple threat.

The Doctor Who alum picked up a nomination for best actor for his chilling turn as Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen in British drama Des. The limited series is also up for an International Emmy in the best TV movie or miniseries category. And There She Goes, a dramedy starring Tennant as the father of a daughter with a learning disability, scored a nomination for best drama series.

Tennant is the only English-language acting contender for the 2021 International Emmys, whose nominations were announced Thursday. Going up against the Scottish star are Israeli actor Roy Nik, nominated for the dramedy Normali, where he plays a writer with borderline personality disorder; Christian Tappán, up for his lead role in the Colombian Netflix thriller The Great Heist; and Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddique, who received a best acting nomination for Netflix’s Serious Men, in which he plays a father who tries to capitalize on his son’s newfound fame as a boy genius.

The best actress category is similarly cosmopolitan this year, with nominees from Argentina (Valeria Betucelli for Netflix’s El Cuaderno de Tomy), Spain (Ane Garabain for HBO Europe’s Patria), and the first-ever Egyptian nominee in the form of Menna Shalaby up for her role in MBC’s Every Week Has a Friday. British performer Haley Squires is the only English-language contender in the group, nominated for Adult Material, in which she plays a woman working in the adult film industry.

Competing with Des for the prized TV movie/miniseries trophy will be Norwegian drama Atlantic Crossing, which features Kyle MacLachlan and The Bridge actor Sofia Helin in the true tale of the relationship between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Norwegian Crown Princess Märtha, who lobbied Roosevelt to intervene in World War 2. Also nominated in the category are the South Korean limited series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, about the unlikely bond formed between an antisocial children’s book writer and a caretaker on a psych ward, and Brazil’s All the Women in the World, a miniseries on the life of famed film director Domingos Oliveira (Amores).

Also up for best drama series are Tehran, the AppleTV+ show about an Iranian Mossad agent; the Amazon/Gaumont series El Presidente, about the head of a small Chilean football club who became a key player in a global soccer corruption scandal; and the Indian series Aarya from Endemol Shine and Ram Madhvani Films.

French entertainment industry satire Call my Agent!, which became an international sensation as fans caught up on the series during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a prime contender in the best comedy category, where it is up against Britain’s Motherland: Christmas Special, the Latin American political satire Campaign Promises and Netflix’s stand up comedy special Vir Das: For India.

A record 24 countries are represented across the 44 nominees for this year’s Emmys.

“We are so proud of our nominees and the record-breaking number of countries. To those who feared the pandemic would slow TV production around the world, this is your answer,” said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner.

Trailers of all the nominated programs, as well as interviews with the nominees, will be featured online at www.iemmys.tv as part of the International Emmy World Television Festival from Nov. 12 – 22.

The winners of the 2021 International Emmys will be announced at a live ceremony in New York on Nov. 22.