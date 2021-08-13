AMC’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Remake Has Cast Its Lestat

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire reboot has found its immortal vampire Lestat.

Actor Sam Reid (The Astronaut Wives Club, The Newsreader) has been cast in the iconic role made famous by Anne Rice’s series of bestselling novels, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The book version of Interview with the Vampire focused on two vampires, Louis, who attempted to cling to the remains of his morality, and Lestat, who’s a seductive and manipulative psychopath, and their journey across centuries in America and Europe.

A 1996 feature film version directed by Neil Jordan cast Tom Cruise as Lestat, and many felt the action star was miscast in the role. Stuart Townsend also played the role in the 2002 spin-off Queen of the Damned.

The new project is from showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason). The pilot will be directed by Alan Taylor, the Game of Thrones helmer who is the subject of a deep-dive THR profile this week. The eight-episode first season is expected to debut in 2022.