‘Inventing Anna’ Holds at No. 1 in Streaming Rankings

Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna spent a second week as the top title of any sort in Nielsen’s streaming rankings. Its fellow Netflix show Love Is Blind, meanwhile, showed impressive retention of its audience, and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel grew substantially.

Inventing Anna viewers spent a little more than 2 billion minutes watching the limited series in the week of Feb. 21-27. That’s down a good amount — 36.5 percent — from the previous week, where it topped 3 billion minutes, but still strong enough to beat out every other title on Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+ and Apple TV+. The series totaled nearly 6.6 billion minutes of viewing time over its 17 days of release.

Love Is Blind held nearly all of its audience from week to week, a rare occurrence in the streaming rankings. The romance reality show — whose season two wedding episode debuted on Feb. 25 — had 1.37 billion minutes of watch time, down a paltry 5 percent from the prior week.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel posted the largest gains among the top original series, growing by 44 percent (499 million minutes to 719 million) in the second week of its fourth season (Prime Video is rolling out two episodes per week). It passed fellow Prime series Reacher (687 million) and ranked fifth among originals.

In the acquired series top 10, it was a good week for long-running crime dramas. NCIS (946 million minutes) and Criminal Minds (889 million) claimed the top two spots with watch times above their usual baseline.

On the film side, Encanto (1.16 billion minutes) remained No. 1 for a record-breaking 10th week, and Netflix’s A Madea Homecoming and Free Guy (making its streaming premiere on Disney+) also topped 1 billion minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for Feb. 21-27 are below.

Original Series

1. Inventing Anna (Netflix), 2.08 billion minutes viewed

2. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 1.37 billion

3. Ozark (Netflix), 869 million

4. Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), 796 million

5. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 719 million

6. Reacher (Prime Video), 687 million

7. Space Force (Netflix), 534 million

8. Sweet Magnolias (Netflix), 526 million

9. Raising Dion (Netflix), 363 million

10. The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+), 245 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 946 million minutes

2. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 889 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 701 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 396 million

5. Seinfeld (Netflix), 374 million

6. Supernatural (Netflix), 317 million

7. Heartland (Netflix), 315 million

8. Bluey (Disney+), 304 million

9. Downton Abbey (Netflix), 303 million

10. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Disney+), 302 million