Investigation Discovery Renews ‘On the Case With Paula Zahn’ for 25th Season (Exclusive)

Investigation Discovery has renewed On the Case With Paula Zahn for its 25th season, which will debut on the true-crime channel Sept. 4 with the series’ 350th episode.

The newsmagazine, led by Emmy-winning journalist Zahn, “features riveting storytelling and original interviews that go beyond the headlines to reveal first-person accounts and expert insights of those connected to the cases, showcasing the full scope and impact of murder,” as described by the network.

Season 25 will premiere at 10 p.m. ET on Sept. 4, with new episodes available to stream the same day on discovery+.

“In today’s television landscape, On the Case With Paula Zahn has achieved the unimaginable and reached an incredible milestone with the premiere of its 25th season and 350th episode,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of crime and investigative content. “Day in and day out, Paula’s unparalleled grace, professionalism and journalistic integrity shine through in each episode, which has so clearly resonated with fans for years, making On the Case a signature pillar of ID. We are thrilled to celebrate these accomplishments with Paula and the entire creative team as they continue to unravel shocking crimes, leaving their mark on television and the community around us.”

The 350th episode, titled “From Zero to Murder,” follows police as they investigate the brutal murder of a young woman in an ambush-style shooting. The question they must answer is, was the violent act that ended Alisha Canales-McGuire’s life actually a terrifying case of mistaken identity?

In the episode, Zahn sits down with investigators who cracked the case and the victim’s sister and intended target, Amanda, to “get to the bottom of one of the most bizarre murder investigations to rock the quiet suburb of Everett, Washington.”

On the Case With Paula Zahn is produced by Scott Sternberg Productions and Weinberger Media for Investigation Discovery and discovery+.