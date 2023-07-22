Strike Fallout? Amazon Splits ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Into Two Parts

As content pipelines go under the microscope amid Hollywood’s ongoing labor strife between studios and streamers, Amazon unveiled plans to split the second season of animated series Invincible into two chapters.

Unveiled during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon said the second season of the series based on creator Robert Kirkman’s comic book of the same name would return Nov. 3, with the first of four of the eight-episode sophomore run. New episodes will bow weekly on the streamer, with the second half of the superhero title arriving at a date to be determined in early 2024.

The decision, which Amazon declined to comment on, comes as Hollywood has been crippled by historic dual strikes between the Writers Guild of America and the performers union, SAG-AFTRA, over such issues as the use of AI and streaming residuals. With little to no scripted series currently in production, networks and streamers alike are going to have to stretch out previously completed programs as it’s unclear when the guilds and the Alliance for Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios and streamers — will return to the bargaining table.

Invincible last aired in early 2021. The adult-themed animated series featuring the voices of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Betz and Seth Rogen launched with its first three episodes before shifting to a weekly rollout for its remaining five season one installments.

Speaking at SDCC, Kirkman also announced that Invincible Atom Eve, an origin episode focused on the character, will premiere July 21 and screen at the event the same day.

