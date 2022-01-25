Iroquois Nationals Lacrosse Team Doc Series in the Works (Exclusive)

The Workshop Content Studios and One Bowl Productions have unveiled a content co-production pact to kick off with Iroquois vs. The World, a documentary series about the Iroquois Nationals competitive lacrosse team.

The Nationals are the only professional sports team representing an Indigenous nation, the Iroquois Confederacy, and have competed in international lacrosse since 1990. The TV series will use a docudrama approach to capture the blood, sweat and tears as the Iroquois Nationals train and compete at the 2022 World Games, an international tournament, and ahead of lacrosse — a sport created by Native Americans in North America — expected to return to the Olympic Games in 2028.

The Iroquois Nationals initially were ruled ineligible to play at the World Games because they do not represent a sovereign nation, but gained entry after Team Ireland in a show of international sportsmanship gave up their spot in the Olympics showcase tournament to the Native American team. The TV window into high intensity lacrosse will include the personal stories of Nationals team leaders Lyle Thompson, his brother Jeremy Thompson, Brendan Bomberry and Randy Staats, along with the rest of the team and coaching staff.

The tournament play in Iroquois vs. the World will also serve to spotlight lacrosse’s role in Iroquois history and the Nationals fight to be recognized as a sovereign nation. The doc series, which has yet to nab a broadcast or streaming deal, is looking to follow the success of Netflix’s Cheer and Last Chance U franchise series.

It also comes as The WorkShop Content Studios and One Bowl Productions team to co-produce programming for the global video marketplace, including linear and online TV platforms. Production on Iroquois vs. The World started late last year with filming of the Iroquois Nationals competing against top-ranked Canadian and American lacrosse teams.

Besides looking for acceptance and inclusion as a Native American pro sports team, the Nationals are also competing for a possible Olympic Games berth in 2028. The International Olympic Committee recently recognized lacrosse and the Nationals have formed their own Nation Olympic Committee (NOC), distinct from a traditional national Olympic committee, to be accepted by the IOC to compete at the high profile games.

One Bowl Productions has already produced Native American content that includes Sacheen: Breaking the Silence, Spirit Game: Pride of A Nation and The Workshop Studios produced the Emmy nominated Netflix series Basketball or Nothing, about the Chinle High basketball team in Arizona’s Navajo Nation in a bid to win a state championship and bring pride to their isolated community.

“Following the incredibly rewarding experience and education The WorkShop’s team was blessed with through our production of Basketball or Nothing, we wanted to continue to be involved in creating content that helps tell crucial Native American stories that have been mostly ignored for far too long,” The Workshop Studios CEO and executive producer Tom Farrell said in a statement.