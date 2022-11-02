Former Studiocanal Exec Isabel Hund New CEO Of Legendary-Tobis German Joint Venture

Isabel Hund, has been named the CEO of a new TV joint venture between Legendary Entertainment and German producer/distributor Tobis.

Hund, who spent nearly a decade running the production and acquisition business of Studiocanal GmbH, a German division of the French media giant, will head up the new operation, developing, producing and distributing premium German-language TV series for local broadcasters and streaming platforms.

The joint venture will be based out of Tobis’ new offices in Munich. Tobis will take the operational lead on the ground with Legendary handling distribution of the venture’s content outside of German-speaking Europe.

“Quality storytelling and creating meaningful content is my passion,” Hund said in a statement. “I am convinced there is always a market for fresh ideas, good stories and exciting talent and I can’t wait to start on this new journey of building a home for talent and the stories they want to tell together with the great team of Legendary and Tobis.”

At Studiocanal GmbH, Hund worked with both arthouse and mainstream producers and directors, helping shepherd through such local hits as The Little Witch and Heidi. Before joining Studiocanal, she served as director of production for Columbia Pictures Germany, helping set up a local production unit of the studio. The division’s first co-production, Friendship!, featuring a then little-known Matthias Schweighöfer, was a huge hit, earning some $38 million at the box office.

“Isabel’s list of accomplishments speaks for itself, and there is no one more talented or better suited to grow this venture than her,” said Legendary CEO Joshua Grode, who announced the appointment on Wednesday together with Tobis principals Timm Oberwelland and Theo Gringel. “Her expertise in the German market and ability to consistently produce critical and commercial hits make her a perfect fit, and we look forward to helping her expand her portfolio of top-quality German content.”

Added Oberwelland and Gringel: “[Hund] brings with her a wide range of experiences, an excellent network and reputation, as well as a proven instinct for high quality content. Together we are excited to launch German language high-end series that can succeed in Germany and around the world.”









