Isabel Torres, Spanish Actor in ‘Veneno,’ Dies at 52

Isabel Torres, an actor known for the biographical drama series Veneno, has died. She was 52.

Torres’ death was confirmed via her official Instagram account on Friday. “Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we know that wherever she goes, she will have fun as only she knows how,” the message read, translated to English. “Thank you for all the messages of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and supported.”

A cause of death was not provided, though Torres had documented her journey with lung cancer on Instagram in recent years. In November, the actor posted a clip titled “My last video,” though she continued to post photographs.

Torres began her career in the 1996 crime drama Fotos, which was followed by appearances in short films Victima del miedo and Los brazos de Venus.

In 2020, Torres won Spain’s Ondas Award for her portrayal of the oldest version of Cristina “La Veneno” Ortiz, the late transgender icon and TV personality in HBO’s Veneno. Younger versions were played by Daniela Santiago and Marcos Sotkovszki.

“I think in it there was a lot of me, and in her there was a lot of all of us,” Torres told The Advocate in 2021, speaking of portraying an older version of Ortiz. “I never thought we would have a lot of similarities, and at the end, after seeing the character, learning her story, and learning to love her through her wounds, I understood that we share a lot in common.”

The series was recognized by the GLAAD Media Awards in 2021 for outstanding Spanish-language scripted series. Veneno was also nominated for best LGBTQ show by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

“I love you, I respect you, I admire you and I will miss you so much… ” wrote Javier Calvo, co-creator of Veneno, on Instagram. “Thank you for everything you have given us. Your Pedro Marín, as you called me every morning of filming, feels privileged to have met you.”

Fellow co-creator Javier Ambrossi shared in his own Instagram post: “I can only thank you, Elizabeth. I still see you in every memory, In every complicit look on the set, in every dance when we could, in every rehearsal. You are effort, talent, courage, beauty. Can. Forever I carry you inside. Rest my love.”