Issa Rae to Receive 2022 Visionary Award From Producers Guild of America

Issa Rae will receive the 2022 Visionary Award at the Producers Guild Awards on March 19, the Producers Guild of America announced on Thursday.

The Visionary Award honors producers across television, film or new media and celebatres those who share uplifting, inspiring stories. Past recipients include Octavia Spencer, Kenya Barris, Ava DuVernay, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s Plan B Entertainment, Illumination Entertainment’s Chis Meledandri, Laura Ziskin and Participant Media’s Jeff Skoll.

“Issa makes us excited for the future of television. With her series Insecure, she achieved the highest levels of comedy, perspective and performance possible, and her sharp wit and distinct voice will undoubtedly continue to drive quality entertainment featuring underrepresented voices. Beyond Issa’s prolific work, she is a role model and inspiration to the next generation of creatives through her mentorship programs like ColorCreative, and more recently, Project Greenlight. We are thrilled to honor Issa this year,” says Producers Guild of America presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher.

Rae created and stars in the HBO show Insecure, for which she received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She made her film debut in The Hate U Give and in 2020 starred in Netflix’s The Lovebirds and HBO’s Coastal Elites.

Currently, she is developing and producing for HBO and HBO Max, including a new series titled Rap Sh*t, an adaptation of the New York times podcast Nice White Parents alongside Adam McKay, and an adaptation of the Octavia Butler novel Fledgling alongside J.J. Abrams.