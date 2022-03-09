Issa Rae, Jimmy Kimmel Among Presenters at Critics Choice Awards

Issa Rae and Jimmy Kimmel are among the presenters lined up for Sunday’s 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Rae will present Halle Berry with the SeeHer Award, while Kimmel will honor Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other presenters will include Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch, Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, L.A. Rams coach Sean McVay and his fiancée, Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy and Sonequa Martin-Green.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host the ceremony, airing live from 7-10 p.m. ET on The CW and TBS in both Los Angeles and London. The L.A. ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, and the London ceremony will take place at the Savoy Hotel.

Belfast and West Side Story lead the film noms for this year’s Critics Choice awards, while Succession leads the TV noms.

The final round of voting for the Critics Choice Awards is taking place Wednesday through Friday.