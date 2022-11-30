×
Issa Rae, Walmart Team for Emerging Black Talent Incubator  

The inaugural Black & Unlimited Digital Development initiative aims to empower new creators “in our underrepresented industry," says the 'Insecure' co-creator and star.

Issa Rae
Issa Rae Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Issa Rae’s HOORAE media banner and Walmart are partnering for a new program to incubate emerging Black talent to become next-generation content creators.

Rae, co-creator and star of Insecure, is spearheading the inaugural Black & Unlimited Digital Development program to offer next-generation Black content creators courses and mentorship with top industry professionals.

“HOORAE is proud to partner with Walmart to support Black creators as they share their content with new audiences. With the support of the Black & Unlimited Digital Development initiative, the selected creators will expand their brands and develop their voices in our underrepresented industry,” Rae said in a statement.

The initial nine creators in the first Black & Unlimited Digital Development class will also receive a $10,000 stipend “to offset pay inequities traditionally experienced by Black creators and help them focus on limitless discovery and creation,” according to the program.

D.J. Vaughn, director of multicultural media partnerships at Walmart, whose duties include sparking more inclusive storytelling, added in his own statement: “We are excited to collaborate with HOORAE for the first time to provide Black creators with the tools, resources, and education they need to be successful through this innovative program.”

The creators selected for the Black & Unlimited Digital Development program are Tyris Winter, Alex Hill, Chef Shaiheem, Mariah Jae, Amanda S. Wicks, Archie Jay, Destiny Aaiyana, Brelyn Hunt and Cam Sullivan-Brown.

The participants will gather in Los Angeles for a weekend of courses and events, and complete content production challenges as part of their participation in the inaugural Black & Unlimited Digital Development program.

