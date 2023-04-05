HBO Max’s ‘It’ Prequel ‘Welcome to Derry’ Casts Four Actors

HBO Max is starting to populate the town of Derry, New Hampshire.

The streamer has cast the first four actors in its It prequel series Welcome to Derry. Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason) and James Remar (Dexter) have all joined the project, from Warner Bros. Television and It filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti. Details on the roles they’ll play are being kept quiet for now.

HBO Max ordered Welcome to Derry straight to series in February. The show is a prequel to the two films — which are based on Stephen King’s novel — and “expands the vision” of the two films. Jason Fuchs, a co-producer of It Chapter Two, is writing the first episode (based on a story by Fuchs and Andy and Barbara Muschietti) and will serve as co-showrunner with Brad Caleb Kane. Andy Muschietti is set to direct several episodes, including the first.

The Muschiettis executive produce via their Double Dream banner along with Fuchs, Kane, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin.

Of note: Adepo will be entering a Stephen King-based world for the second time with Welcome to Derry. He also starred in Paramount+’s (then CBS All Access) adaptation of The Stand.

Paige is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Granderson Des Rochers; Adepo, by Powerline Entertainment, WME and Hansen Jacobson; Chalk, by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Paradigm and Jackoway Austen; and Remar, by Gersh and Lighthouse Entertainment.