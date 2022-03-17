ITV Launches $105M Diversity Commissioning Fund

ITV has announced that it will reserve £80 million ($105 million) of its content commission budget over the next three years to focus on racial and disability equity.

From this pot, at least £20 million ($26 million) will go towards content made by Black, Asian and minority ethnic-led and disabled-led production companies. ITV has also created a new £500,000 ($660,000) development fund to develop ideas that will qualify for the Diversity Commissioning Fund.

To qualify for the fund, ITV has established a series of criteria, of which productions must meet a certain number. These include having Black, Asian or minority ethnic and/or disabled individuals in ownership or leadership roles, alongside diverse stories and salary spend.

ITV’s Diversity Commissioning Fund complements similar initiatives announced by the BBC and Channel 4, and was developed in consultation with the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity.

“Today’s announcement builds on ITV’s Diversity Acceleration Plan,” said ITV CEO Carolyn McCall. “We want to keep up the momentum and drive more progress at ITV and across the industry, so that our audiences can see their broad range of experiences and perspectives reflected in our content.”

Added Ade Rawcliffe, ITV’s group director of diversity and inclusion: “ITV is committed to creating content by, with, and for everyone, connecting and reflecting modern audiences. We want more people of color and disabled people to be able to tell their stories and get opportunities in senior production roles. With this reserve fund, we’re working to speed up progress in a sustainable way, and play our part to change the structure of the industry.”