ITV Sets December Launch Date for Ad-Supported Streamer ITVX

U.K. TV giant ITV will launch its new free, advertising-supported streaming service ITVX on Dec. 8, the company unveiled on Monday. It also detailed the debut dates for the streamer’s first original series.

ITV, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, originally only promised to bring ITVX, which will replace its ITV Hub, to market in the fourth quarter, with a top executive this summer signaling the firm was planning a start possibly as early as November.

“At launch, viewers will have access to over 10,000 hours of content in high definition, and ITVX will also drop new and exclusive programmes every week of the year,” the company said.

“We’re really excited to launch ITVX, with more content available than ever before and a whole range of exclusive commissions,” said McCall. “ITVX is powered by a significant, streaming-first commissioning budget and an integrated technology and data platform providing a high-quality, and more personalized, viewing and advertising experience, that will continue to evolve in 2023 and beyond.”

ITVX will be available in a free, ad-funded version and a premium version without ads, which will include the company’s BritBox streaming service. Pricing for that tier is expected to be announced at a later stage.

It will feature all of ITV’s programming along with content acquisitions, including from the U.S. and including films. A new exclusive programming event will drop on the streamer regularly, starting with the likes of espionage drama A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce.

ITV’s goal with ITVX is to attract more overall viewers for its content, the company’s managing director, media and entertainment Kevin Lygo told a TV industry event this summer. The streamer will target to provide “a world of shows, some familiar, some not familiar, live programming, news” and more, Lygo said, adding some people will watch shows on the streamer when they are released, while others may catch them later when all episodes are online. With so much great TV programming available on so many platforms these days, “you have to fight ever harder” to get people to watch your channels and services, Lygo emphasized. “More people will watch” ITV programs thanks to ITVX, he vowed. “We will get more eyeballs.”

.