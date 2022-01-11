ITV Studios’ Global Entertainment Division Promotes Arjan Pomper to Managing Director

ITV Studios’ Global Entertainment, the division responsible for selling and monetizing such unscripted formats as Love Island and The Voice globally, has promoted Arjan Pomper to the role of managing director.

As managing director, Pomper reports directly to ITV Studios chief operating officer David McGraynor and will work closely with key stakeholders from across the group to help grow its global formats business.

The Global Entertainment arm’s catalog of 285 formats includes some of the largest shows in the world, including The Voice, Love Island, The Chase, I Am A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Come Dine With Me and such newer titles as Rat in the Kitchen, Sitting on A Fortune and Walk the Line.

Pomper joined the Global Entertainment division as chief operating officer in September 2020 and since October has been jointly running the business with Kim Dingler who will continue in her role as chief commercial officer, as part of the Global Entertainment board.

“The formats and content business is going through some interesting developments and in the past 16 months, I’ve seen that the demand for the very best in entertainment has never been stronger,” said Pomper. “Now, as managing director, I am honored and excited to continue to work with the ITV Studios team, producers and our partners to take highly entertaining, brand defining, returnable shows and travel them around the world.”