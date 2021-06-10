Jaboukie Young-White Adapting ‘Gang’s All Queer’ for HBO, Issa Rae

Jaboukie Young-White is headed for HBO.

The comedian/writer is adapting Vanessa R. Panfil’s novel The Gang’s All Queer: The Lives of Gay Gang Members as a TV series for HBO.

Young-White will pen the script and exec produce the half-hour entry for the premium cable network. Issa Rae and her HBO-based Hoorae banner will exec produce the potential seriers alongside 3 Arts.

The project, currently in the development stages, revolves around a closeted twenty-something in Chicago who, grieving a gang-related death, ditches college to find reckless closure.

Young-White exec produces alongside Rae and Hoorae’s Montrel McKay, 3 Arts’ Jonathan Berry, Olivia Gerke and Dave Becky. Hoorae’s Sara Rastogi will co-exec produce.

Young-White, who came out as gay during an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2017, counts writing credits on Netflix’s Big Mouth and American Vandal and was a correspondent on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. On the acting side, his credits include Rough Night, Set It Up, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. He’s repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Lev Ginsburg.

Rae, who inked a sprawling five-year overall deal at WarnerMedia earlier this year, has a number of projects in the works for the company. They include the recently renewed A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO Max comedy Rap Sh*t, a revival of Project Greenlight and Nice White Parents, among others, for HBO. Rae is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and John Meigs.