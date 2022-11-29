Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa Announced as Hosts for First-Ever Children’s & Family Emmys

On Tuesday, the NATAS (National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) announced their choice of hosts for the first ever Children’s and Family Emmys. 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer will lead ceremonies on Dec. 11 at the official Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, while pop superstar and internet personality Siwa will emcee on Dec. 10, at the Children’s and Family Creative Arts Emmys.

In addition to his Emmy-nominated turn as Kenneth Parcell on 30 Rock, McBrayer is known for his appearances on Late Night With Conan O’Brien and for hosting the show Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, for which he is nominated for a Children’s and Family Emmy for outstanding host this year.

​​“I am thrilled to be hosting the first Emmys ceremony specifically created to recognize the important and influential Children’s & Family genre,” said McBrayer in a statement. “It is truly an honor to be celebrating all of the individuals whose wonderful contributions remind us that great television can entertain, educate and bring together people of all ages.”

Siwa rose to prominence via her YouTube channel after appearing on two seasons of Dance Moms and has gone on to become an incredibly successful musician, author and television personality. Her D.R.E.A.M. tour sold out over one hundred arenas, making her the youngest artist in history to sell out London’s O2 Arena. She was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list in 2020.

In addition to hosting, Siwa will be joined by her sister and XOMG POP! girl group bandmate Jess to perform live at the Creative Arts event.

“I am honored to be hosting the very first Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, and to be a nominee in both outstanding choreography and outstanding music direction and composition for a live-action program,” she said in her own statement. “It’s sure to be a fun-filled evening with my girl group, XOMG POP! kicking off the night with what will be a great performance!”

Both ceremonies will occur at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles next month.