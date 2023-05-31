Amazon’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Series Debuts Frenetic Final Season Trailer

The first trailer for the fourth and final season of Amazon Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has dropped and sees John Krasinski’s intrepid CIA man embark on his most dangerous mission yet.

The story focuses on new CIA Acting Deputy Director Jack Ryan being tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the U.S. As Ryan and his team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality — the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization.

The action-packed clip features glimpses of cast regulars Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel and Abbie Cornish but also the addition of new faces including Michael Peña and Louis Ozawa.

Peña in particular appears to have a huge role in season four, playing the unconventional CIA recruit Domingo Chavez.

Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, John Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, and John Kelly. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell executive produce the fourth season, along with Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld, and Carlton Cuse.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan debuts on Prime Video on June 30. The final season runs for six episodes, with two episodes premiering each Friday, leading up to the series finale on July 14.