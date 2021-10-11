‘Jungle Cruise’ Star Jack Whitehall Signs Exclusive Deal With Banijay

Jack Whitehall, the British comedian and actor who recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise and will be next seen in Clifford the Big Red Dog, has signed an exclusive non-scripted content deal with Banijay.

The two-year agreement will see Whitehall and his production company Jackpot partner with companies across the TV giant’s U.K. group to create and develop a range of ideas, which could see Whitehall in both on- or off-screen roles.

The arrangement comes off the back of a relationship between the comic and Banijay-owned production companies, resulting in shows such as Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father, Backchat and Bad Education.

“I’ve got so many ideas that I’m delighted to be partnering with Banijay U.K. so we can get them made and out into the world,” said Whitehall.

Banijay U.K. CEO Lucinda Hicks added: “We have a great relationship with Jack and are thrilled to have signed this deal with Jackpot. As well as being a brilliant and hugely versatile performer, Jack, as well as Ricard Ackerman, who will be heading up the creative team, have an astute sense of what makes great TV and how to engage with audiences around the world. Together with the wonderful creatives we have across the U.K. group, we are really set up to nurture great ideas and make them on a global level.”

The deal begins immediately, and Whitehall will continue to work on scripted projects and with the Banijay U.K. group’s drama and comedy producers.