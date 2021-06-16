Jackie Collins Novel ‘Hollywood Kids’ Being Developed as TV Series With Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley has found a new project for the small screen courtesy of the late Jackie Collins.

The actor-director-producer has partnered with Collins’ estate and Reel World Management’s Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry to adapt the 1994 tome Hollywood Kids as a one-hour drama series. Priestley will executive produce alongside Roth and Perry, who executive produced the Netflix hit series Virgin River, with an eye to direct the project if schedules work out. The team is said to be currently on the hunt for a writer to adapt.

Hollywood Kids was the third installment in iconic novelist Jackie Collins’ juicy Hollywood series and found her setting her sights on the offspring of Tinseltown elite. Published in 1994, it followed Hollywood Wives and Hollywood Husbands and traced the lives and scandalous behavior of a group of five privileged twenty-somethings — Jordanna Levitt, Cheryl Landers, Grant Lennon Jr., Marjory Sanderson and Shep Worth — who share a zip code and desire to escape lives lived in the shadows of successful parents.

“We want to adapt Jackie Collins’ bestseller into an entertaining but gritty contemporary series that will take an honest and real look at what it means to be part of a celebrity family. I think given what’s going on in the world today, it will be more important than ever to recognize that fame and fortune isn’t the key to a person’s happiness,” Roth tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Adds Collins’ daughter Rory Green: “We’re very excited that a whole new generation will be introduced to the deliciously decadent Jackie Collins experience.”

Collins, who passed away from breast cancer in September 2015 at age 77, became one of the world’s best-selling novelists by publishing more than 40 novels in a career that stretched over six decades. Her life and career inspired a new documentary, Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, that just premiered last week at the Tribeca Festival in New York. It’s set to debut on CNN on June 27. The Hollywood Reporter critic David Rooney called the Laura Fairrie-directed film “warmly affectionate.”

L.A. and Canadian-based Reel World Management — led by president Roth and COO Perry — develop, finance, produce and distribute content for film and television. Their credits include more than 75 projects including the aforementioned Virgin River, which will hit Netflix with a third season on July 9.

Priestley, who toggles between work in front of and behind the camera, recently worked on Private Eyes for which he starred, executive produced and directed multiple episodes. His other credits include Call Me Fitz, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, The Road Hammers, Van Helsing, Ghost Wars, Saving Hope, Rookie Blue, Dark Matter, Cas & Dylan and, of course, Beverly Hills, 90210 and its reboot 90210. Priestley is repped by Buchwald, Thruline Entertainment and Characters Talent Agency.

Jackie Collins Estate is repped by Barry Krost of BKM Management