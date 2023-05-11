Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ Actress, Dies at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, the veteran soap actress best known for playing Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer on ABC’s General Hospital, has died. She was 70.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed Zeman’s death on social media on Wednesday evening. “On behalf of our General Hospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work,” Valentini tweeted.

No cause of death or further details were provided.

A statement posted to the official General Hospital Twitter account said, “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit.”

The statement continued, “We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Sam Behrens and Jacklyn Zeman in a mid-1980s episode of ‘General Hospital.’ Everett

Born in Englewood, New Jersey in 1953, Zeman began dancing at the age of 5, training in classic ballet. At 15, she was accepted into the New Jersey Dance Company and at the same age was accepted into New York University on a scholarship to study dance.

