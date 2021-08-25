‘Game of Thrones’ Star Jacob Anderson Cast as ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Lead

Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson has scored a leading role in AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Gothic vampire novel Interview with the Vampire.

Anderson (who played the stoic Unsullied leader Grey Worm on the HBO hit) will play Louis, a young man who is seduced into the world of the undead by the amoral vampire Lestat (Sam Reid).

The casting will reunite Anderson with GoT director Alan Taylor, who is helming the show’s first two episodes.

While Anderson is best known for playing Grey Worm, he has previously appeared in Showtime’s Episodes, The Mimic and Broadchurch, plus was recently announced for a recurring role in the upcoming season of Doctor Who as a swashbuckling adventurer who joins forces with The Doctor. Anderson is also a singer-songwriter under the alias Raleigh Ritchie and released his latest album last year.

Rolin Jones is creator, showrunner and executive producer of Interview with the Vampire, which is expected to air on AMC in 2022 and help launch a franchise universe based on Rice’s novels. Interview was previously adapted as a 1994 feature film with Brad Pitt as Louis and Tom Cruise as Lestat.