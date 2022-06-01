Jada Pinkett Smith Hopes Will Smith, Chris Rock Have “Opportunity to Heal” and “Reconcile” After Oscars

Ahead of premiering Wednesday’s Red Table Talk discussion on alopecia, Jada Pinkett Smith briefly addressed the Oscars incident between husband Will Smith and Chris Rock.

“This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is,” Pinkett Smith said at the top of the Facebook Watch show before further commenting on the Oscars.

“Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

After taking the stage at the 2022 Oscars, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith, suggesting that she was getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane — which was seemingly a reference to the actress’ shaved head. Following Rock’s comment, Smith took the stage and slapped Rock.

Smith, who won the Oscar for best actor for King Richard, later announced he was resigning from the Academy amid a pending investigation of his actions during the ceremony. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences eventually ruled that Smith will be banned from returning to the Oscars or attending any other Academy events for the next 10 years.

Smith took to Instagram to apologize for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” behavior at the Academy Awards and to Rock, writing: “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Wednesday’s comments marked the first time Pinkett Smith has directly addressed the incident. At the top of the Red Table Talk season premiere episode, a message appeared onscreen reading: “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.” The message did not specify at the time when the physical altercation between Smith and Rock would be addressed.

During Wednesday’s Red Table Talk discussion, Pinkett Smith, along with her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, discussed the importance of giving the alopecia community a voice and an opportunity to tell their story. Pinkett Smith explained that the “most difficult” part for her is that her hair “comes and goes,” and a video from Pinkett Smith’s Instagram was also shown to exhibit what she described as “scarring alopecia.” She went on to explain that she experiences anxiety, wondering “what’s my hair going to look like today?” after having patches of hair both grow and come out.

“People don’t understand what alopecia is, and they don’t understand the effects of it,” Pinkett Smith said.

Later on, they sat down with the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, who suffered from alopecia and died by suicide after being bullied. When emotionally sharing her daughter’s story, Niki Ball reflected on how nearly two weeks later after her death, the Oscars incident happened. “People are going to be Googling, ‘what is alopecia?’ Like ‘what is this that we’ve never heard of?’ It’s not a joke,” she said.

Later on, a woman who worked in the hair industry for more than a decade and a former NBA player Charlie Villanueva revealed their alopecia journeys, as well as a top hair surgeon who broke down the different types of alopecia.