Hollywood Insiders Mourn Passing of Jak Knight at 28: “A Painful Loss to Comedy”

Jak Knight’s death sent shockwaves through Hollywood on Friday as word spread of his untimely passing at age 28.

Originally from Seattle and based in L.A., Knight was a regular on the stand-up stage and collected many admirers, friends and fans during a brief but bright career that included writing and voicing a character on Big Mouth, co-creating and starring in Peacock’s just-released Bust Down opposite close friends like Chris Redd and Sam Jay, and opening for stand-up legends like Dave Chappelle.

Below is a roundup of tributes and responses making the rounds on social media.

Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 16, 2022

What the fuck. I can't believe it. I don't know what to say. Jak was a tremendous comic and human being. Absolutely devastating. https://t.co/ZeUNiFSQA3 — Adam Conover (@adamconover) July 16, 2022

Every time I was on a show with Jak Knight, it felt like he easily could have been “21 year old kid who has heat and knows it” but he always wound up being *so nice* to everyone, whatever level, and also damn funny. Thinking of his friends and the comedy community today. — T.J. Chambers @ SDCC (@tjchambersLA) July 16, 2022

I don’t know what to say about Jak Knight that he wouldn’t make fun of me for. But you were so incredibly loved and respected. There will never be anyone quite like you 💔 — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 16, 2022

Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/F1dQEjT5GV — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) July 15, 2022

I remember being on a show with Jak Knight back when I was just starting out – I was so nervous and he was so encouraging and kind. I’ve always remembered that. Thinking of his friends and family tonight. — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) July 16, 2022

RIP Jak Knight. One of the most talented and hilarious dudes in the game. — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 16, 2022

RIP to Jak Knight. We taped Netflix specials together years ago. He was an incredibly funny original voice in comedy and a great guy who will be sorely missed. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) July 16, 2022

You could tell he was special the first time you saw him. So much talent and even better person. RIP Jak Knight. — Josh Adam Meyers (@JoshAdamMeyers) July 16, 2022

Jak Knight was a very funny very nice dude. This is fucked up. Another young comic gone WAY too fucking soon. — Brabbbssss Graayy (@BabsGray) July 16, 2022

Jak Knight was such an amazing comedian and only 28 years old. Such an honest, brilliant voice to lose. — Dave Sirus (@DaveSirus) July 16, 2022

RIP to Jak Knight, honestly was my fav comedian these days. Unapologetically bold and hilarious❤️ — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) July 16, 2022

There are people you meet along the way and immediately you know: they have something special. One of those people was Jak Knight. Deepest condolences to his family and close friends. — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) July 16, 2022

Wait what- Jak Knight? No 💔 https://t.co/S76ywpu3YB — Mary Lynn Rajskub (@MaryLynnRajskub) July 16, 2022

Crushed by the passing of Jak Knight. Watch Bust Down NOW. I was lucky enough to spend years writing with and for Jak, and we taped our Netflix sets the same night. Such a fucking funny, surprising, kind, weird, singular talent. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. — Max Silvestri (@maxsilvestri) July 16, 2022

Whenever I was on a lineup with Jak Knight, I knew it was going to be a wildly funny night. Always loved watching him over the last decade. He was winning big, all of it well deserved, so witty and memorable every moment onstage and off. A painful loss to comedy. — James Adomian (@JAdomian) July 16, 2022