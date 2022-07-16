×
Hollywood Insiders Mourn Passing of Jak Knight at 28: “A Painful Loss to Comedy”

Grief and disbelief permeated social media as friends and fans learned of Jak Knight's death: "Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can't believe."

Jak Knight
Jak Knight Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jak Knight’s death sent shockwaves through Hollywood on Friday as word spread of his untimely passing at age 28.

Originally from Seattle and based in L.A., Knight was a regular on the stand-up stage and collected many admirers, friends and fans during a brief but bright career that included writing and voicing a character on Big Mouth, co-creating and starring in Peacock’s just-released Bust Down opposite close friends like Chris Redd and Sam Jay, and opening for stand-up legends like Dave Chappelle.

Below is a roundup of tributes and responses making the rounds on social media.

