Jake McDorman to Star in Damon Lindelof/Tara Hernandez Peacock Drama

Jake McDorman is headed to Peacock.

The Dopesick, The Right Stuff and Limitless alum has been cast opposite GLOW’s Betty Gilpin in the Peacock drama series Mrs. Davis.

Ordered straight to series in May 2021 and landing at Peacock following a multiple-outlet bidding war, Mrs. Davis is an exploration of faith vs. technology in what the NBCUniversal-backed streamer describes as an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.

McDorman will play Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm. Gilpin will play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence.

Mrs. Davis is co-written by Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) and Tara Hernandez (Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon). Hernandez serves as showrunner and also exec produces alongside Lindelof, Eugene Kelly and Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero), with the latter set to direct multiple episodes including the pilot.

Susan Rovner developed the series during her long tenure at Warner Bros. TV and before she left the studio to oversee NBCUniversal’s TV and streaming portfolio. In addition to developing the series, Rovner had the rare opportunity to also acquire it as a buyer as sources note her history with the project helped Peacock beat suitors for the series.

Repped by UTA and Mosaic, McDorman will next be seen in the Paramount+ film Jerry and Marge Go Large and in FX’s Class of ’09. The actor also has a recurring role on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. The role marks a reunion for McDorman with Lindelof, after he appeared in the GLAAD-nominated episode “This Extraordinary Being” of HBO’s Watchmen. He previously played Murphy Brown’s son in the short-lived CBS revival.

The project marks Lindelof’s follow-up to HBO’s Watchmen, which he has been adamant about handing over to a new voice should the premium cabler opt to bring the award-winning series back for a second season. He has a long relationship with Warners and, unlike other producers, focuses only on one project at a time. Hernandez, meanwhile, started as an assistant on The Big Bang Theory before working her way up to writer and co-exec producer on the multicamera comedy and its prequel spinoff, Young Sheldon.

A premiere date for Mrs. Davis has not yet been determined.