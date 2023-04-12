James Corden Spends Day Working as the Kardashians’ Assistant for ‘Late Late Show’ Segment

James Corden got a glimpse into what it’s like to be the assistant for the Kardashian-Jenner family for a day.

For a Late Late Show segment called “Take a Break!’, the late-night host spent the day working as a personal assistant to Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The day’s agenda began with meeting Kris Jenner at her home gym while she walked on the treadmill.

“Usually my assistant works out with me in the mornings so we can take notes,” Kris Jenner said to which Corden told her, “Well I already worked out at like 4 a.m. so…”

“Do it again,” she encouraged before later asking him to make her a smoothie for after her workout. While adding ingredients to her shake, Corden decided to add a generous serving of wine to the blender, as well as Rice Krispies and chocolate raisins.

“What planet are you on James?” Kris Jenner asked after spitting out the drink.

When assisting Kim Kardashian, Corden and the star ventured to the gas station in her Rolls Royce for some chewing gum and gummy bears. During their car ride, Kim Kardashian reflected on being Paris Hilton’s “closet organizer.”

“Her closet was wild. You would be going through things and she would have diamond necklaces shoved in a drawer and she wouldn’t even know. She always had a change of clothes in her purse. She would be totally comfortable with me saying this, but she would always have a bikini or a change of clothes,” she recalled.

Corden later reunited with Jenner at the office for Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics — only the reunion resulted in a surprise, awkward moment for the elder Jenner when she walked in on Corden showering in her daughter’s bathroom.

“What the fuck are you doing?” Kris Jenner said before closing the door and saying she couldn’t “unsee” that moment.

A day wouldn’t be complete without the Kardashians’ famous salad. Khloé Kardashian walked the late-night host through an expanded step-by-step version of the family’s shake technique.

“I’ve certainly worked up an appetite,” Corden said afterward. He then proceeded to feed Khloé Kardashian her salad. “It doesn’t even feel like I’m working,” he told her as they proceed to eat

During a FaceTime call with Kylie Jenner, who said she was in London for photoshoots, Corden decided to gossip since “no one’s filming.” “Kris is a lot. She screamed at me because she found me naked in your shower,” Corden said.

“What?” Kylie Jenner asked, confused, before trying to end the call.

Corden later reflected on the day while speaking to the cameras for a confessional. “Honestly Kris looks at me different after that shower, and let’s just say, there’s a twinkle in her eye,” he said. “Feeding Khloé was fun, but she’s still a bitch.”

Kim Kardashian also poked some fun at the late night host by tricking him into thinking he scratched her Rolls Royce.

After driving her home, Kim Kardashian knelt down to examine the bottom of her car, “James, what the fuck?” she told him before saying she was being serious when she said “the whole bottom is scratched.”

“No you’re not, stop stop,” Corden said as he ran towards her to look.

“Just kidding,” Kim Kardashian said before hugging a relieved Corden.