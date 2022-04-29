James Corden on Decision to Leave ‘Late Late Show’: “I Never Saw It as My Final Destination”

James Corden is speaking about his decision to depart CBS’s The Late Late Show after next season.

In Thursday’s monologue, the late night host addressed the news that he has signed a one-year contract renewal, and will then depart. Corden noted that while the show, which he has hosted for seven and a half years, has “changed” his life, it was never intended to be his “final destination.”

“This will be my last year hosting the show,” said Corden in his monologue. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

During his tenure, Corden introduced signature segments on The Late Late Show, such as the ever-popular “Carpool Karaoke,” “Drop the Mic” and “Crosswalk the Musical,” which regularly feature guests from the world of pop culture.

Corden went on to say in his monologue that he is “determined” to focus on the year ahead and to go out with a bang. “We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang. There is going to be Carpools, and Crosswalks, and sketches and other surprises.”

Though teasing much to come, the late night host said admitted departing was the “hardest decision” he’s ever had to make. “I’ve never taken this job for granted,” he said. “Ever. Not once. And … the fact that you watch us at home. Or you watch us online. Wherever you are, all over the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show.”

Concluding the segment, Corden declared: “Here’s to the next 12 months and it’s going to be a blast, I promise you that.”

