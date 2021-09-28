James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ Brings Back Studio Audience for First Time Since Pandemic Began

James Corden’s Late Late Show on Monday night brought back a studio audience for the first time since March 10, 2020, becoming the latest late-night program to resume taping with an in-person crowd since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The show opened with a panoramic look at the audience, with crowd members standing as they applauded and cheered wildly.

“We’re very happy we can see all of your eyes and eyebrows,” he added of the masked audience, which he called a “select gathering.”

He then joked, “Why did we stop having an audience? What was the reason for that?”

Band leader Reggie Watts quipped: “I think we just wanted to try something different.”

Ahead of Monday night’s show, Corden’s team announced that the number of audience members will be reduced to 50 (down from 170) to allow for social distancing. All audience members were required to show proof of vaccination, participate in a health screening and wear a mask.

Prior to the return of the in-studio crowd, Corden’s in-person audience was made up of members of the show’s staff, with whom he would regularly engage in on-camera banter, which continued on Monday’s show.

The CBS late-night program is one of the last shows to bring back a crowd to its Los Angeles studio, with fellow L.A. late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! bringing back a live audience in June.

The New York-based Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS and NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon brought back live audiences earlier this year, with Fallon becoming the first of the major late-night shows to bring back a limited crowd in March before expanding to a full audience on June 7, with Colbert adding an in-person audience on June 14.

Corden’s audience leaves NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah as the only major, nightly late shows without in-person audiences.

Meyers appears to be set to bring back a studio audience on Oct. 11, with guests required to show proof that they’re fully vaccinated and wear a mask, while Noah is currently taping his show from a new studio without an in-person audience.

All of the major nightly late shows suspended having in-person audiences in March of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic descended on the U.S., with the shows resuming filming remotely initially before a staggered return to their studios.