James Corden Says Tom Cruise Wanted to Land His Helicopter in London

Tom Cruise likes to travel via helicopter, but he sometimes has difficulties finding places to land.

Following a BBC News report that Cruise landed his helicopter in a U.K. family’s Warwickshire garden after the nearby airport was closed, James Corden revealed he also had a funny story involving Cruise and a chopper on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

Corden recalled receiving a text from the Mission: Impossible actor this summer about meeting up in London. The host decided to pull out his phone and read the messages. After Cruise asked where Corden was staying and for how long, the comedian replied, “I’m here until August. I’m staying in St. John’s Wood. I’d love to see you.”

Corden then received a text from Cruise that said, “We can make that happen. Can I land my heli in your yard?”

Corden explained, “I sent back four crying emojis because who can land a helicopter in a yard? And he put, ‘Does that mean no?’”

After realizing Cruise was not joking, Corden texted, “I’ll measure it out, but my hunch is you can’t land a helicopter in St. John’s Wood.”

Cruise responded, “You’d be surprised where I can land.”

Corden shared the comical exchange after Cruise made headlines this week for making an unexpected landing on a family’s property in the U.K. Cruise then posed for pictures with the family and offered them a free helicopter ride. Alison Webb told BBC News that she was informed her field was needed for a helicopter belonging to a “VIP who was running late.”

“He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much,” she said. The children then went on a ride in the helicopter while Cruise attended a meeting.

Cruise is currently filming the latest Mission: Impossible sequel in Birmingham, U.K.